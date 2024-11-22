Haryana Minister urges Korean entrepreneurs to invest in Haryana

Gurugram, Nov 22 Haryana's Minister of Industry and Commerce and Foreign Cooperation Rao Narbir Singh asked the entrepreneurs of Korea to invest in Haryana.

“The Haryana government will provide full support to the investors,” said the minister while addressing more than 70 delegates from Korea at the ‘Haryana-Korea Business Connect’ dinner program hosted by Korea Herald in Gurugram.

He added that Haryana is adjacent to Delhi on three sides and the possibilities of progress of any kind of enterprise/business are the highest here.

“The state is also going to contribute the most to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the year 2047. Options like Global City in Gurugram, industrial townships like IMT in Sohna and Manesar are options for investment here in Gurugram,” the Minister said.

He said that Gurugram is also connected to Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Alwar Expressway.

“It is within a radius of 60 kilometres from Delhi. Similarly, the world's oldest mountain range Aravalli is also near Delhi,” he said.

He said that Korean entrepreneurs will get every kind of facility to do business in Haryana and if Korean businessmen come here and establish their enterprises, then Haryana, India and Korea will benefit from it.

“Haryana has a better environment for setting up enterprises and doing business and we will work to provide all kinds of facilities to entrepreneurs through a single window keeping in mind the development of the state,” he added.

Korea Housing Builders Association Chairman Jung Won Joo, who is leading the Korean delegation said that Korea is very serious about business relations and housing builders are also continuing the idea of ​​bringing their projects here.

He said that no one can stop the development of Haryana, the development of India and Korea's partnership in this development because they are interconnected.

