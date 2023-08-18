Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda, brother appear before ED for questioning

New Delhi, Aug 18 Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda and his brother Govind Kanda on Friday appeared before the the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case.

The Kanda brothers arrived at the probe agency's headquarters in the national capital at around 11.30 a.m. and they are being quizzed under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is questioning Gopal Kanda for the second time in the case.

On August 9, the financial probe agency had carried out searches at the premises and office of Kanda and MDLR Airlines in Gurugram, Sirsa and Delhi.

Kanda represents Sirsa as an MLA. He is supporting the coalition government of BJP and the JJP in Haryana from outside.

Meanwhile, Govind Kanda is associated with the the BJP.

Last month, Gopal Kanda was acquitted in the air hostess suicide case.

Geetika Sharma was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Delhi residence.

Gopal Kanda had started MDLR Airlines from Gurugram in 2008, however, after being trapped in the controversies, it ceased operations in 2009.

