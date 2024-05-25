Haryana MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of cardiac arrest; PM mourns demise

Gurugram, May 25 Independent MLA from Badshahpur Assembly constituency in Gurugram district Rakesh Jhangu alias Rakesh Daultabad died after suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday morning, a family member said.

Daultabad (45) was the Chairman of the Haryana Agro Industries Corporation (HAIC). He is survived by his wife and two sons aged 16 and 21. His younger brother died due to Covid in 2021.

Daultabad was rushed to a private hospital after feeling uneasy on Saturday morning where he breathed his last.

"After an initial check-up, he was admitted to the ICU but sadly he didn't respond to the treatment," Daultabad's brother Sombir told IANS.

Morning Daultabad's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X: “I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Haryana MLA Rakesh Daultabad ji. With his hard work and dedication, he created a distinct identity among the people at a very young age. His demise is a big loss for the state's politics. May God give strength to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Daultabad was the founder of Parivartan Sangh, an organisation that aims to facilitate healthcare, improve education levels, empower women, and take up several community initiatives.

He won the elections as an Independent nominee in 2019 after unsuccessfully contesting the polls twice in 2009 and 2014.

--IANS

