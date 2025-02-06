Haryana Murder: Daughter Hacks Mother to Death With Axe in Charkhi Dadri; Accused Absconding

A daughter killed a 45-year-old woman with an axe in the field while they went to cut woods in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, said police on Thursday, February 6. The deceased, identified as Usha Devi, is survived by her husband, Sunil. According to the police, the incident took place in the village of Paitanwas Kalan. The woman's body was found lying in a pool of blood in a field. Villagers saw the body and immediately alerted the police.

Usha's husband, Sunil, said that her daughter, Nikku, planned the murder with her husband, Ajay. Based on the father's complaint, the police registered an FIR against the five people, including the daughter and recovered a blood-stained axe from the scene. However, the accused fled the scene after the crime.

Charkhi Dadri Deputy Inspector of Police, Dinesh Yadav, said that the body has been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem. "The police called the forensic team, conducted all necessary procedures, and took the body to Dadri Hospital for a post-mortem. The post-mortem is being conducted, and an FIR has been registered based on the father’s complaint," Yadav told to the news agency IANS.