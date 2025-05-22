Haryana: Nurse Saves Man Presumed Dead on Roadside With Timely CPR in Karnal; Video Goes Viral

A nursing supervisor in Haryana’s Karnal turned saviour for a young man who was found lying unconscious and injured on the roadside. While others believed he was dead and left him, the nurse performed CPR and saved his life. The incident took place near Gurdwara in Sector 6 on Tuesday night. The nurse, Ankita Maan, was out to buy ice cream for her child around 10 p.m. when she saw a crowd gathered near the road. Curious, she went closer and found a young man lying unresponsive.

Ankita asked bystanders about him. Many said he was dead. But being a medical professional, she checked his pulse and realised he was alive. Without wasting time, she began administering CPR.

The man slowly started breathing again. Ankita then called an ambulance from Virk Hospital with police assistance and took him for treatment. After receiving first aid, he was shifted to Kalpana Chawla Medical College for further care.

Doctors later said that the man would not have survived if CPR had not been given in time. Ankita explained that the youth, aged around 25, had met with an accident and vomited afterward. Food got stuck in his windpipe, which stopped him from breathing. Her timely CPR revived his breathing.

Ankita has been working at the hospital for over a year. Her act of bravery was captured on video, which is now viral. She has received praise across the city for her quick and life-saving response.