Haryana on alert after mosque set on fire

A mob of close to 45 people fired at a mosque in Gurugram’s sector 57 late on Monday night, subsequently setting it ablaze, the police has said, stating at least one person has died in the incident and three are injured, with one of these said to be critical.

The incident is said to have occurred between midnight and 1 am, with a mob carrying lathis, charging at a local mosque in sector 57. The mob began pelting stones and fired multiple rounds at the mosque, with some members of the group entering inside the mosque to attack those present there. Within a few minutes of the firing, the mosque was set on fire.“A mob of around 45 (people) attacked the mosque late on Monday night and it was later set on fire. At least one person is confirmed dead and three are injured and hospitalized. Among them, one is said to be critical,” said DCP East, Nitish Agarwal.

Clashes had broken out in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district t was attacked. The attack left at least two home guards dead and dozens injured, including policemen. The violence began spreading to other parts of Haryana too by Monday evening, with violence also reported from Sohna in the Gurugram district too. The Haryana government on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrpC in Nuh and Gurugram, with Centre sending 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to control the situation in the state. Late on Monday night, the Haryana government also issued an order, announcing closure of schools in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal for Tuesday