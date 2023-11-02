Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to benefit Manesar industrial area

Gurugram, Nov 2 To expand the infrastructure network in Haryana, work on Section A of the Orbit Rail Corridor with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway is expected to begin soon, which will benefit the Manesar industrial area, said officials.

It is estimated that Rs 5,618 crore will be spent on this project.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend a 'Bhoomi Pujan' event for the construction of Section A of the Project near Pataudi Road Toll Plaza of KMP in Gurugram on November 3.

This is a major project which passes through Gurugram district.

The project will not only reduce traffic congestion in Gurugram but will also change the face of the IMT Manesar Industrial area. The corridor will pass close to IMT and Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar.

Chief Project Manager of Haryana Orbit Rail Corridor, Rajiv Ranjan said that in this section, a 29.5 km long electrified double line will be built from Dhulavat to Badhsa in Jhajjar district. Five districts Palwal, Gurugram, Nuh, Jhajjar and Sonipat will directly benefit from the project.

The entire project will be developed along the KMP Expressway.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor will accelerate the pace of development not only in Manesar but in the surrounding areas also.

"Development will also accelerate in the surrounding rural areas. This will create new employment opportunities. The government is trying to complete the project within the stipulated time," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor