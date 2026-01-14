Haryana people bound to help Punjab, says CM Saini at Magi fair

Muktsar, Jan 14 Punjab and Haryana are not merely neighbouring states, they are bound by culture, history and blood relations. And when Punjab faced a natural calamity, the people of Haryana came forward wholeheartedly to help, but at that time the AAP government of Punjab and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were nowhere to be seen.

This was stated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while addressing a rally at the first conference of the BJP to mark the Maghi festival at the sacred land of Sri Muktsar Sahib, the land of the 40 Muktas.

Saini accused the AAP government of failing to fulfil promises made to farmers, saying that even after four years farmers are still waiting for justice.

In contrast, he said, the BJP’s double-engine government in Haryana is providing farmers with crop procurement at minimum support price (MSP), timely payments, compensation for crop losses, health schemes, and social welfare benefits. CM Saini said the “Sikh history symbolises valour, sacrifice, and the path of truth”.

Paying homage to the unparalleled martyrdom of the 40 Muktas, he said under the leadership of Bhai Maha Singh and Mai Bhago-ji, the Muktas laid down their lives and attained “true liberation”.

BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh, in his address, paid homage to the martyrdom of the 40 Muktas and levelled allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress from the sacred land of Sri Muktsar Sahib.

He said “this fair is not merely a religious event, but a symbol of martyrdom, sacrifice and devotion to the Guru Sahibs. Today, a well-planned campaign is being run in Punjab against Sikh traditions and Guru ‘maryada’.”

He accused former Delhi CM Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Punjab CM Mann of repeatedly making controversial statements and taking contentious steps regarding Guru Rehat Maryada and gurdwara matters.

Referring to the 1984 Sikh massacre, Chugh said the Congress “protected the guilty for years, but after 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cases were reopened and action was initiated against the culprits”.

State party President Sunil Jakhar said “the party understands its responsibility towards Punjab and that only the BJP can pull the state out of the current difficult phase”.

He said “Punjab today is facing serious challenges such as drugs, corruption and deteriorating law and order situation”.

He claimed that to strengthen social harmony and move forward on the path of development, there “is a need for a strong and capable government like the BJP”.

Referring to steps taken by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he said several historic decisions such as the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor were taken, which previous governments had never even imagined.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor