Haryana Police launch drive to hunt gunmen and absconders; DGP warns, 'surrender or face tough action'

New Delhi, Nov 5 Haryana DGP O.P. Singh on Wednesday launched “Operation Track Down”, a statewide police drive aimed at hunting down notorious gunmen, habitual offenders and absconders, and warned those carrying firearms to surrender or face tough legal action.

Speaking exclusively to IANS in Panchkula, the DGP said that the campaign was born out of concern that impressionable youth, inspired by films and social-media reels, were glamorising crime.

“They don’t realise the consequences of firing a gun — we must tell them this is not fun,” he said.

The DGP said the Special Task Force (STF) and district police would jointly identify and target the most notorious faces.

“From each police station, five of the most infamous will be identified, at the district level, 10 such faces, while the STF will track down 20,” Singh said, outlining a phased, 15-day operation.

He added that the STF has compiled a database of roughly 30,000 names, of which around 1,500-2,000 individuals who have fired at least one shot will be prioritised for action.

Singh warned repeat offenders would be booked under organised crime provisions that could keep them behind bars for one to two years without bail. He also said police would seize properties of convicted criminals and house them in government facilities at state expense.

Appealing to armed youths to surrender voluntarily, Singh offered assurances of safety and due legal process: “If you come quietly, no harm will be done — everything will happen through legal procedure.”

But his message to those who resist was blunt: “If an offender fires with both hands, the police aren’t wearing bangles,” he said, signalling a readiness to use force when necessary.

The DGP insisted there was no gang that could challenge the Haryana Police and described many listed in the database as misguided runaways seeking power, money or fame. The operation will also focus on those intimidating citizens over phone calls, he added.

Haryana Police said the drive would be publicly updated daily, with details to be shared with the media as arrests and recoveries are made.

