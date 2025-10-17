Haryana Police Officer Commits Suicide, Alleges Mental Harassment by Wife in Suicide Note

The wave of suicides among police personnel in Haryana continues. After the tragic deaths of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar and Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Lather, another officer has reportedly taken his own life. An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police, posted in Rewari, was found dead at his residence. According to available information, the deceased, identified as 40-year-old Krishan Yadav, was serving as an ASI in the Gurugram Police. He ended his life at his home in Jainabad. Police recovered a suicide note from the spot, which mentioned serious personal grievances.

In the note, ASI Krishan Yadav accused his wife of causing him severe mental harassment. His wife is reportedly a school teacher based in Delhi. According to Rajneesh, the Station House Officer of Dahina Police Station, the suicide note clearly mentions the distress and emotional torture allegedly inflicted by his wife. Based on this, a case has been registered against her family members under relevant legal sections. The police have begun a thorough investigation into the matter to determine the exact cause and circumstances that led the officer to take such an extreme step.