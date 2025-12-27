Haryana Police top brass to discuss strategies on extortion calls, contract killings

Chandigarh, Dec 27 Extortion calls, contract killings, organized drug trafficking networks and cybercrime are among the issues that will be debated at the high-level meeting chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh in the Haryana Police Academy (HPA) in Madhuban on Sunday.

The high-level strategy session is aimed at consolidating operational learnings from 2025 and setting the crime-control and communication roadmap for 2026, an official statement said.

The meeting will bring together ADGPs, IGs, Commissioners of Police, Range DIGs, and SPs from all 23 districts.

The session will focus on identifying tactical improvements and policy innovations based on field experiences, emerging criminal trends, and evolving policing challenges.

The agenda includes an in-depth review of organized crime, narcotics control, cybercrime prevention and strategic public communication, with an emphasis on making policing more proactive, intelligence-driven, and people-centric, said the statement here.

In view of the rising menace of extortion and contract killings, particularly through use of mobile networks and social media handles operated from jails or abroad, the police top brass will deliberate on new preventive frameworks.

The discussions will emphasize targeted surveillance, actionable intelligence-sharing, coordination with prison authorities, and adopting digital forensics to trace and neutralize extortion networks at the source.

With the state police’s anti-narcotics campaign gaining nationwide recognition for its scale and innovation, 2026 will see sharper focus on dismantling organized drug cartels operating across district and inter-state borders.

The meeting will assess ongoing operations in hotspot districts along Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi borders, and explore enhanced cooperation with the NCB, the BSF, and neighboring state police units.

Field best practices, ranging from the use of drones for surveillance to digital tracking of supply chains, will be shared during the session.

On cybercrime prevention and detection, officers will present case studies on successful crackdowns in 2025 and propose measures for strengthening cyber police stations, integrating AI-based data analytics, and extending capacity-building for investigators.

The roadmap will highlight citizen awareness campaigns, preventive digital hygiene, and faster redressal through cyber helplines.

The meeting will also review crime patterns that shaped 2025. They include terror cells and radical elements in parts of the Mewat region and grenade incidents in select areas.

The DGP is expected to issue strategic directives post the brainstorming session, aligning 2026 policing priorities with a three-dimensional focus -- law enforcement excellence, institutional synergy, and people trust-building.

The outcomes from the Madhuban session will inform the state's Annual Policing Plan and form the basis for operational targets across districts.

