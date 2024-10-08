Haryana polls: BJP workers begin celebrations in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 8 The BJP workers gathered outside the office of BJP Badshahpur seat candidate Rao Narbir Singh on Tuesday afternoon and raised slogans in support of the party on the counting day for the Haryana Assembly polls.

The BJP was enjoying comfortable leads and was close to victory in all four seats of the Gurgaon district, till the filling of this report.

BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma in the Gurgaon constituency got 97,848 votes. Independent candidate Naveen Goyal has secured 49,428 votes, while Mohit Grover of the Indian National Congress (INC) got 37,448 votes.

In the Badshahpur constituency, Rao Narbir of BJP got 1,04,440 votes, Independent Kumudni Rakesh Daulatbad polled 27852 votes, and Congress Vardhan Yadav secured 60146 votes.

In the Pataudi constituency, Bimla Chaudhary of BJP secured 77,238 votes while Congress Pearl Chaudhary got 36,985.

Likewise, in the Sohna seat, BJP's Tejpal Tanwar got 37,921 votes, Congress Rohtas Khatana secured 29,578, and BSP's Sunder Bhadna bagged 10,386 votes.

The party workers said that the belief in the party's success is a result of BJP's Jan Aashirwad rallies conducted in different constituencies here in Haryana.

Talking to IANS, BJP Rao Narbir Singh said, "This was the win of common people I also would like to congratulate them. This is the triumph of victory and defeat of lies. People are liking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party politics."

While asking whether he will become the deputy chief minister of the state, Narbir said it will be decided by the senior party leaders. "As earlier I said I am winning the elections this has now come true. We are winning Haryana."

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for Assembly elections in Haryana was begun on Tuesday at 8 am.

"Today is the day of counting and I am confident that as a result of the work done by the BJP government in the past ten years, we will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time. Our government will continue to serve the people of Haryana," Mukesh Sharma, BJP candidate from Gurgaon constituency said.

During the counting process, only authorised individuals, officials, or staff will be permitted inside and around the counting centres.

Exit polls have predicted that Congress is poised to win Haryana.

