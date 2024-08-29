Haryana polls: HM Shah, BJP chief Nadda to review candidates with state leaders

New Delhi, Aug 29 In preparation for the Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening.

The meeting to finalise the candidates will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Before the Election Committee meeting in the evening, a discussion between the core group of Haryana BJP leaders is going on at the residence of JP Nadda in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the names of candidates.

Before the talks at JP Nadda's residence, a meeting of Haryana BJP leaders was also held early on Thursday morning at the residence of Dharmendra Pradhan.

The ongoing meeting at JP Nadda's residence will involve discussions on candidates for each seat, and a final panel will be prepared. This panel will be presented for final approval at the party's Central Election Committee meeting later in the day.

Thursday evening’s Election Committee meeting will be attended by state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, National General Secretary of the party BL Santosh, Union Minister and Haryana Election Incharge Dharmendra Pradhan, Haryana Election Co-incharge and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, MPs Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar.

The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to take place on October 1, with 90 seats and the ballots will be declared on October 4.

The deadline to file nominations for the elections is September 12. The nominations will be analysed on September 13, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is September 16.

