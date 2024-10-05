Haryana polls: Sohna records highest voting at 68.6 pc, Gurgaon registers lowest turnout

Gurugram, Oct 5 Voting in the Gurugram district for the Haryana assembly general elections 2024, on Saturday was peaceful where the BJP is looking for a third term.

Polling, which began at 7 am, continued till 6 pm. The counting of votes will be conducted on October 8 along with J&K and the results will be declared on the same day.

The BJP, which won 40 seats in Haryana in the last Assembly polls, has this time set a target to get a full majority in the state.

According to the data released by the District Election Office, 57.2 per cent of polling was recorded in the district till 6.00 pm. The district recorded 5 per cent more votes in comparison to the 2019 polls.

The highest voting percentage of 68.6 per cent was recorded in the Sohna assembly constituency. The lowest turnout was 51.2 per cent in the Gurugram assembly constituency, which is considered to be a 100 per cent urban assembly seat.

Badshahpur Assembly recorded 54 per cent and Pataudi Assembly recorded 61.4 per cent voting.

The number of registered voters in district Gurugram was 15,04,959 out of which only 8,61,092 voters exercised their franchise by visiting polling 1507 booths in Gurgaon, Pataudi, Badshahpur and Sohna Assembly constituencies of Gurgaon district.

It is noteworthy that 2,53,684 voters are registered at 259 polling stations in Pataudi (SC), 513,052 voters at 518 polling stations in Badshahpur, 4,37,183 voters at 435 polling stations in Gurgaon, and 283,391 voters at 292 polling stations in Sohna.

For the convenience of voters, 126 polling stations have been set up in high-rise societies.

As per the voter list, there are 15,04,959 registered voters across all four assembly constituencies in the district. Various awareness activities were organised to increase voter turnout in the assembly elections.

There are a total of 5,759 service voters in the district. Among them, there are 3,102 service voters in the Pataudi constituency, 826 in Badshahpur, 491 in the Gurgaon assembly constituency and 1,340 in the Sohna constituency.

Of the 1507 polling booths in Gurugram, police have so far identified around 252 as "critical" based on record and extra security personnel would be deployed there, officials said on Saturday.

In total, the Gurgaon district has around 1507 polling booths, which will probably be located at around 627 locations across the district.

Meanwhile, a total of 47 candidates are in the fray for four Assembly seats in the Assembly elections.

Prominent among those in the fray of the Gurgaon seat are BJP Mukesh Sharma, from Gurgaon seat, Congress Mohit Grover from Gurgaon and Independent Naveen Goyal.

Likewise, former minister and BJP candidate Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur seat Congress Vardhan Yadav and Independent Kumudni Jhangu.

Similarly, BJP Bimla Chaudhary from the Pataudi (SC) constituency, Congress Parl Chaudhary. From Sohna assembly constituency BJP Tejpal Tawar, Congress Rohtas Khatana and Independent Kalyan Singh Chauhan.

“We (BJP) are winning and forming the government for the third time with a historic win. People have rejected Congress's fake propaganda among the voters," BJP Badshahpur candidate, Rao Narbir Singh said.

