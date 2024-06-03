Haryana preparing Rs 10,000 crore clean air project: Chief Secy

Chandigarh, June 3 Haryana Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad on Monday said that the government is preparing a Rs 10,000 crore Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development which will be implemented in a phased manner.

In the first phase, the project will be implemented in National Capital Region (NCR) districts and later it will be replicated in the rest of the state.

Prasad said the 10-year comprehensive project would be funded by the World Bank. The assistance of NABARD and HUDCO will also be taken for the effective implementation of the project.

While underlining the significance of the project, Prasad emphasised the need for collective efforts by all stakeholders to eliminate the problem of air pollution. He said the state has taken significant strides in strengthening its institutions for air quality measurement and monitoring.

Four sample-testing laboratories have been established in the state. Besides, 29 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations and 39 manual ambient air quality monitoring stations are operational in districts.

