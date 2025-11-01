Haryana provided 300,000 jobs in 11 years: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Nov 1 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the government has made unprecedented progress in youth employment, providing 300,000 young people with government job opportunities over the past 11 years in a transparent manner.

Of these, 180,000 have been appointed to regular government positions, while 120,000 have secured employment through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

He said the youth employed through the HKRN have not only received a job, but their future has also been secured. This process continues in a fully transparent manner.

The Chief Minister was addressing the media here after transferring over Rs 109.65 crore to the accounts of 5,22,162 eligible women under the first instalment of the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana.

Simultaneously, he launched a paperless registry system across the state, stating that the new system will relieve citizens from complex registration procedures, eliminate unnecessary delays and curb the possibility of corruption.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is propelling Haryana forward on the path of innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive development.

He said the government has doubled the pace of development, fulfilling 48 of the 217 sankalps (election promises) in just one year, while work on 158 sankalps continues.

The Chief Minister said the state government is focusing on both education and skill development for youth in line with the new National Education Policy.

“A robust ease-of-doing business ecosystem has been established to accelerate industrial growth,” he said.

Over the past 11 years, 12,20,872 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been registered in Haryana, attracting investments worth Rs 28,377.59 crore.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state is now home to over 9,500 startups and 19 unicorn companies, signalling that Haryana is redefining prosperity while achieving remarkable progress in infrastructure development.

The Chief Minister emphasised that farmer welfare remains at the heart of government policies. In Haryana, all 24 crops are procured at minimum support price (MSP), and payments are guaranteed within 48 hours of sale. He highlighted that under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers have received Rs 15,627 crore in compensation for crop losses so far, reflecting the government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural community.

Highlighting initiatives for women empowerment, 14.50 lakh women from poor families are provided with gas cylinders at Rs 500 per month.

Under the “Namo Drone Didi” scheme, 100 women have been trained in drone operation and provided with free drones, and 100 more women are receiving free drone training this year. So far, 213,000 women in Haryana have been recognised as “Lakhpati Didi”, the Chief Minister added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor