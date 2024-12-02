Haryana reshuffles 44 IAS officers, Ashok Khemka posted in Minister Anil Vij's office

Chandigarh, Dec 2 In the first major reshuffle of Indian Administrative Service officers since Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assumed office for the second time in October, 44 IAS officers, including Ashok Khemka, have been transferred.

Khmeka, the 1991-batch officer, who is considered close to Transport Minister Anil Vij, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Transport). Khemka is known as the most transferred IAS officer in the country, with over 55 recorded transfers in his career spanning three decades.

Anurag Rastogi, the 1990-batch officer, who was given the charge of Chief Secretary three days ago, has been posted as the Financial Commissioner (Revenue). He would continue to hold the charge of Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) as well.

Sumita Mishra has been appointed Home Secretary, besides holding the Jails and CID charge. Chief Minister Saini holds a Home portfolio.

Sudhir Rajpal has been assigned the responsibility of Additional Chief Secretary (Health, Aviation, Medical Education Research and AYUSH), while D. Suresh was appointed Resident Commissioner of Haryana Bhavan in New Delhi and Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) and Shyamal Mishra Chief Administrator of Haryana Trade Fair Authority, New Delhi, Chief Executive Officer of Faridabad and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Principal Secretary of Civil Aviation Department.

The government has appointed Sauji Rajni Kanthan as Transport Commissioner, Phool Chand Meena as Ambala Division Commissioner, A. Shree Niwas as Hisar Division Commissioner and Managing Director of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Nigam.

Anand Mohan Sharan has been assigned the responsibility of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs with the Department of Environment, Forests and Wildlife. Vineet Garg has been appointed as the chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board along with the Higher Education Department.

Amit Kumar Agarwal has been appointed Commissioner and Secretary of the Development and Panchayat Department, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture Department and Foreign Affairs Department.

Rajeev Ranjan has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of Fisheries and Labour Department, while Vijay Singh Dahiya was given the responsibility of Commissioner and Secretary of Printing Department and Animal Husbandry Department.

Aminit P. Kumar has been given the responsibility of Commissioner and Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department and Archives Department.

Mohammad Sain has been appointed as Commissioner and Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department and Sanjay June as Chief Executive Officer of Faridabad Smart City Ltd. Ashima Barad, who was associated with the Chief Minister’s Office, was appointed as the Commissioner for Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare, Excise and Taxation and MD of the Haryana Electricity Broadcasting Corporation. Sanjeev Verma was appointed as the Director of the Department of Sports, AYUSH and Foreign Cooperation.

