Haryana: Retired Army Captain Brutally Murdered in Mulodi Village: Sarpanch Among Key Accused

A disturbing incident has rocked Mulodi village in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district, where Retired Army Captain Ram Singh was allegedly beaten to death with sticks and rods. The village sarpanch, Praveen, along with three accomplices, has been named as a prime accused in the attack. The gruesome incident has triggered fear and unrest among the villagers.

Nighttime Ambush Leads to Brutal Killing

According to police reports, a group of individuals arrived at Ram Singh's home late at night in a Bolero SUV. One of them scaled the boundary wall and opened the main door from inside, allowing the others to enter. The attackers then launched a violent assault on Ram Singh using sticks and rods, killing him on the spot.

Political Motive Behind the Murder Alleged

The victim’s son, Ramlal — a constable in the Haryana Police — has made serious allegations, claiming the murder stemmed from a political vendetta. He said that during the last assembly elections, their family had openly opposed the sarpanch and refused to vote for him. This, Ramlal believes, angered the sarpanch, who had earlier issued threats. He claims the attack was an act of political revenge.

Shocking Evidence Captured on Video

In a courageous act, Ram Singh’s daughter-in-law, who hid during the assault, recorded the incident on her mobile phone. The footage has been handed over to the police. Additionally, during the attack, one of the accused allegedly dropped the sarpanch’s Aadhaar card and a handwritten note with a phone number, both of which have been seized as evidence.

FIR Registered, Manhunt Underway

Based on Ramlal’s complaint, a case has been registered against four individuals under charges of murder. All accused are currently absconding, and police have launched a manhunt to locate them. Authorities have appealed for calm in the village and assured residents that the accused will be arrested soon.