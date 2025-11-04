Haryana rights panel seeks report on death of two in manual sewer cleaning

Chandigarh, Nov 4 The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report relating to the death of two people in a septic tank in Hisar district.

The report said two workers, Somveer and Virender, employed at a hotel in Hansi town, were forced to enter a septic tank without protective gear after the sewer motor malfunctioned.

One worker fell unconscious immediately upon entering the tank, while the other attempted to rescue him but also lost consciousness. Both died, presumably due to exposure to poisonous gases inside the tank. The families of the deceased have accused the hotel management of negligence and coercion, blaming it for the incident.

According to the report and the preliminary information received by the rights commission, the workers were instructed to enter the septic tank without oxygen cylinders, gas testing, or any protective equipment.

The families alleged the hotel management ignored safety standards and human dignity by forcing them into the hazardous environment.

The full Bench of the rights commission, comprising Chairperson Justice (retd) Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, observed that under Article 21 of the Constitution, the right to life also includes the right to a safe, healthy, and dignified workplace. It is the legal responsibility of employers and state authorities to ensure safety of workers from life-threatening hazards at the workplace.

The Supreme Court held that the right to health and medical care is a fundamental right under Article 21, read with Articles 39 (c), 41, and 43, making the lives of workers meaningful and dignified.

The Bench of the rights commission observed that the hotel management has failed to provide necessary safety measures, trained personnel, rescue arrangements, and mechanical cleaning systems, thereby violating the rights to life, health, safety, and dignity of the workers.

Allowing workers to operate in hazardous conditions without safety equipment is a clear violation of human rights.

The Bench found that the human rights of the deceased were clearly violated and that the employer and authorities concerned failed in their constitutional and statutory duties regarding labour safety.

Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information and Public Relations Officer of the commission, on Tuesday, said the commission has directed the Deputy Commissioner to submit a detailed report within six weeks on the relief, compensation, and rehabilitation measures provided or sanctioned to the families of the deceased.

Also, the Superintendent of Police was directed to submit a report within six weeks on the FIR registered, charges invoked, and status of the investigation.

The rights panel listed the matter for the next hearing on December 17.

