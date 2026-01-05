Haryana rights panel takes cognisance of inhuman treatment of critically-ill man in Gurugram

Chandigarh, Jan 5 The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the alleged inhuman treatment meted out to a critically ill person in a residential society located in Gurugram.

The commission observed that the complainant, who is suffering from renal disease and is dependent on dialysis treatment thrice in a week, has been deprived of a basic facility, such as parking, by the society management.

According to the complainant, Jai Prakash, resident of GLS Avenue, Sector 92, Gurugram, both kidneys of the victim are completely damaged, due to which he faces difficulty in walking and has fainted on several occasions.

In the complaint presented before Commission member (judicial) Kuldip Jain, it was stated that the complainant resides in the society along with his wife, who is a private school teacher and the sole earning member of the family. The family has two minor daughters. Despite this, the society or builder staff ignored his serious medical condition and denied him permission to park his vehicle inside the premises, although such permission had been granted a few days earlier.

The complainant has alleged that the parking facility is selectively provided only to those residents who are either known to the staff or pay illegal gratification, while the victim and his family are being subjected to mental harassment and discrimination.

Member (judicial) Jain, in his order, observed that from the perusal of the complaint, it prima facie appears that the complainant, who is suffering from a serious and life-threatening medical condition and is dependent on regular dialysis, has been subjected to mental harassment, discrimination and inhuman treatment by the builder or society staff.

Despite full knowledge of the complainant’s severely deteriorating health condition, the deliberate denial of a basic and reasonable facility such as parking has caused him unnecessary physical hardship, mental agony and humiliation.

Jain further clarified in his order that such conduct amounts to a violation of the right to life with dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

As per the complaint, the alleged acts not only reflect insensitivity towards the complainant but have also created an unsafe, hostile and degrading residential environment for his wife and minor children. Therefore, the facts disclosed in the complaint constitute a clear prima facie case of violation of human rights, warranting the intervention of the commission.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Commission has appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram as the nodal officer, directing him to get the matter inquired into through a senior Gazetted Officer. The Commission listed the matter for the next hearing on February 18.

