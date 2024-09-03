Haryana Road Accident: 8 Devotees Killed, 10 Injured After Truck Hits Stationary Vehicle in Jind (Watch Video)

At least eight Devotees were killed while ten others were injured after a truck hit a stationary vehicle in Haryana's Jind district in the early hours of Tuesday, September 3.



The accident took place past midnight in Bidharana village on the Hisar national highway. Inspector Kuldeep, SHO of Sadar Narwana, said the injured were taken to hospitals in Jind and Agroha in Hisar. He said they were travelling from Kurukshetra district to a temple in Gogamedi in Rajasthan when the accident took place.

Visuals From Accident Site

Haryana: A major accident in Jind resulted in the deaths of 7 devotees after a truck collided with their Tata Magic vehicle while they were en route to Gogamedi pic.twitter.com/WuW8GUMzn8 — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2024

"The truck rammed into the light commercial vehicle in which the group of devotees was headed to Gogamedi. At the time of the incident, the devotees had taken a brief halt and their vehicle was stationary," the SHO told news agency PTI.

"Eight people, including two women and a teenager, have died in the incident while ten are injured. The injured are out of danger," he said. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.