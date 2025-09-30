Haryana Road Accident: One Dead, Several Injured as Truck Carrying Devotees Overturns in Panchkula

A major accident involving devotees from Punjab has been reported in Panchkula, Haryana, in which one devotee lost his life while about 12 others were injured. The injured have been admitted to hospitals for treatment. All the devotees are said to be residents of Zirakpur. They had gone to pay obeisance at Shri Mansa Devi Mandir. Late at night, while they were returning to Zirakpur, the driver of a canter lost control while descending from a flyover near Sector 3 in Panchkula, causing the vehicle to overturn.

VIDEO | Panchkula, Haryana: A mini truck carrying devotees overturned outside the Sector 3 Dial 112 office. At least one person was killed and several have been injured. More details are awaited.



After receiving information about the accident, Didar Singh, in-charge of Sector 21 Police Post, reached the hospital with his team and began an investigation. He informed that the incident took place around 1 am, during which one devotee died due to the canter overturning, while nearly 26 devotees were injured. He added that the seriously injured devotees have been referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment, while the others have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. All the injured are said to be residents of Zirakpur.