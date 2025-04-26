Haryana Road Accident: Seven Killed, Four Injured as Pick-Up Truck Rams Sanitation Workers On Delhi- Mumbai Expressway Highway

A major road accident took place on Delhi Mumbai express highway in Haryana, when a speeding truck mowed down sanitation workers. This incident took place on Saturday morning around 10 am while they were engaged in their work. The victims, residents of Khedikala village in Haryana's Nuh district, were getting out of their car to go to work when the accident occurred.

Resham (62), Pista (42), Jaydevi (58), Rachna (38), Prembati (65), Satnabati (30), and Asu (50) were killed. The injured were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition. The pickup truck overturned half a kilometer away.

The driver fled the scene and police are investigating. Separately, on Wednesday, nine people were injured when a bus collided with a truck on the Kundli Ghaziabad Palwal (KGP) Expressway. The bus passengers were en route to a pilgrimage in Mathura and the impact of the collision severely damaged the bus.