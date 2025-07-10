Haryana: School Principal Stabbed to Death by Two Minor Students in Hisar for Asking Them to Maintain Discipline

A school principal in Haryana's Hissar district was stabbed to death by two students inside the campus of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School on Thursday. The incident occurred on the day of Guru Purnima, a festival that celebrates the bond between teachers and students.

Hisar, Haryana | Hansi SP Amit Yashvardhan says, "Two minor students of Kartar Memorial School in Bas village of Narnaund town, stabbed their School Principal to death in anger, after the principal told the children to come to school with cut hair and maintain discipline. The… — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

The victim, Jagbir Pannu, was attacked around 11 am with a knife while on the school campus. School staff rushed him to a nearby hospital and later shifted him to a private hospital in Hisar, where he died during treatment. According to initial reports, both students, believed to be minors studying in Classes 11 and 12, fled the scene after the attack.

Hansi Superintendent of Police Amit Yashvardhan said the attack was reportedly triggered after the principal asked the students to maintain discipline and come to school with cut hair. “The body has been sent for post-mortem. A detailed probe is underway,” he added.

Police teams have launched a manhunt for the accused minors and are continuing the investigation to uncover further details.