Haryana sees 67.90 pc polling, says Chief Electoral Officer

Chandigarh, Oct 6 Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal said on Sunday that 67.90 per cent voting took place on October 5 for the 15th Assembly election in the state.

The ballots will be counted on Tuesday.

The highest 75.36 per cent voting was recorded in the Sirsa district and the lowest 56.49 per cent voting was recorded in the Faridabad district.

As per the constituency, the highest 80.61 per cent voting was recorded in Ellenabad and the lowest 48.27 per cent voting was recorded in Badkhal.

Agarwal said the elections were peaceful.

Giving information, he said that 67.62 per cent voting has taken place in Ambala district, while 65.23 per cent voting was recorded in Panchkula district, 74.20 per cent in Yamunanagar district, 69.59 per cent in Kurukshetra district, 72.36 per cent in Kaithal district, 65.67 per cent in Karnal district, 68.80 per cent in Panipat district, 66.08 per cent in Sonipat district, 72.19 per cent in Jind district and 74.77 per cent in Fatehabad district.

Similarly, Hisar district recorded 70.58 per cent voting, Bhiwani district recorded 70.46 per cent, Charkhi Dadri district recorded 69.58 per cent, Rohtak district recorded 66.73 per cent, Jhajjar district recorded 65.69 per cent, Mahendragarh district recorded 70.45 per cent, Rewari district recorded 67.99 per cent, Gurugram district recorded 57.96 per cent, Mewat district recorded 72.81 per cent and Palwal recorded 73.89 per cent voting.

Voting for the 90 Assembly constituencies was held in a single phase from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. A total of 20,632 polling stations were set up. Out of 2,03,54,350 voters in the state, 1,38,19,776 voters cast their vote.

Out of these, 74,28,124 men, 63,91,534 women, and 118 third gender voters exercised their franchise.

Agarwal said preparations were made at various levels to ensure smooth conduct of the polling. As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), webcasting was arranged at polling stations for strict and continuous monitoring of the polling process.

Ninety-seven central observers were also deployed by the ECI for field monitoring and continuous feedback.

The CEO added that due to continuous efforts for inducement-free elections, banned material worth Rs 75.97 crore was seized in the state since the announcement of elections.

He said that 225 companies of Central Armed Police Forces were deployed to maintain law and order and to ensure peaceful polling in the elections.

Haryana Police also made strict security arrangements in the state.

To conduct the Assembly elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 Home Guard jawans, and 10,403 SPOs were deployed.

