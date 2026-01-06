Haryana set to witness launch of country's first hydrogen-powered train in January

Chandigarh, Jan 6 Haryana is set to witness the launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate it later this month.

Northern Railway's ambitious project, which will operate between Jind and Sonipat, is in its final stages of preparation.

A stable and uninterrupted 11 KV power supply has been ensured for the hydrogen plant established in Jind, which will provide fuel for the train during its final commissioning and regular operations.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday held a hybrid meeting with officials from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to review the project.

The meeting covered detailed discussions on the plant's current power supply status, backup arrangements, and future requirements.

The Chief Secretary directed that regular reviews of the power supply system be conducted to prevent any obstacles to this ambitious project.

He emphasised strengthening alternative arrangements and rapid response mechanisms. The meeting was informed that India's largest hydrogen plant with a storage capacity of 3,000 kg has been established in Jind for this hydrogen train project and is now in its final commissioning phase.

Since the plant will operate around the clock, an uninterrupted and quality power supply is essential. The Rs 120-crore hydrogen gas plant will produce hydrogen through electrolysis to fuel what the Railways touted as the world's most powerful hydrogen train set on a broad gauge platform.

At the meeting, DHBVN officials assured the Chief Secretary that the stable power supply is being provided to the plant, with additional monitoring and rapid maintenance arrangements in place as needed.

The Northern Railway also expressed satisfaction with the quality of power supply being provided to the plant, a statement of the state government said.

The meeting was attended by DHBVN Managing Director Vikram Yadav via video conferencing, along with Chief Engineer Rajender Sabharwal.

