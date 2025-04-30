Haryana Shocker: 25-Year-Old Female Doctor Dies After Being Found Burned; Family Alleges Foul Play

Dr. Bhavna Yadav, a young woman from Anantpura, Rajasthan, has died under deeply suspicious circumstances, triggering public concern and a full-scale police investigation. She was discovered with severe burn injuries in Hisar, Haryana, and was initially admitted to a local hospital. Due to the critical nature of her condition, she was later transferred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where she sadly passed away during treatment.

The incident took a disturbing turn when police found a petrol bottle and other flammable materials at the home of a man who works as a clerk at an agricultural university in Hisar. This same man, identified as Umesh Yadav, was the person who brought Bhavna to the hospital. He has since gone missing, and his phone has been switched off, raising serious suspicions about his involvement. Bhavna’s family stated that she was preparing for exams in Delhi and had traveled there on April 21. She was reportedly in good spirits and showed no signs of distress during phone conversations. On April 24, the family received a call from an unknown man informing them that Bhavna had suffered severe burns and was admitted to a hospital in Hisar.

Shocked, the family rushed to the hospital, only to find Bhavna in a critical state. She was later moved to Jaipur for advanced treatment, but it was too late. Her grieving mother told police that there were visible injuries on Bhavna’s abdomen that appeared to be caused by a sharp object, suggesting she may have been attacked before being set on fire.Police have registered a case in Jaipur and transferred the investigation to the Civil Lines Police Station in Hisar. Authorities are analyzing Bhavna’s phone and questioning her acquaintances. Based on the injuries found on her body, police believe that Bhavna may have been physically assaulted. Three police teams have been formed to locate the missing suspect, Umesh Yadav. The Superintendent of Police is personally monitoring the investigation.