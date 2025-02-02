Haryana Shocker: Bus Driver Rams Toll Booth Worker at Ghamroj Plaza in Gurugram to Avoid Payment (Watch Video)

A shocking incident occurred at a toll booth in Gurugram, Haryana, where a Haryana Roadways bus driver allegedly crushed a toll booth employee in an attempt to avoid paying the toll. The incident took place at the Ghamroj toll booth on Sohna Road. The toll booth employee was seriously injured and was immediately admitted to the hospital.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which shows a car parked at the toll booth. The toll booth employees can be seen arguing with the people in the car, but the passengers in the car eventually drive away. Shortly afterward, the bus driver, who was behind the car, took advantage of the situation and attempted to push the bus forward. In doing so, the bus struck the toll booth employee, who was standing at the booth, before fleeing the scene.

The Gurugram Police have initiated an investigation based on the CCTV footage, but it remains unclear whether the bus driver has been arrested yet. This incident highlights an ongoing issue at toll booths, where there have been previous cases of vehicles hitting toll booth employees after arguments. Despite these incidents, no substantial safety measures have been implemented to protect toll booth workers.