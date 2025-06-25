Haryana Shocker: Husband Dies by Suicide After Wife Sends Obscene Video with Cop Boyfriend

A disturbing incident has come to light from Rohtak, Haryana, where a man allegedly died by suicide, driven to despair by the harassment from his wife and her lover. Before taking his own life, the deceased husband recorded a video, complaining about the mental torture inflicted by his wife and her partner. His drastic step came after his wife reportedly sent him an explicit dance video of herself with her lover. Following this tragic event, the victim's family is demanding strict action against the accused wife and her lover. The agonizing death of their son has deeply shocked and distressed everyone.

Magan, also known as Ajay, a resident of Dobh village in Rohtak, allegedly died by suicide last week, exhausted by the torment from his wife Divya and her lover. The lover has been identified as a police inspector. The video that reportedly pushed Magan to end his life has now surfaced and is going viral on social media. In the video, Divya is seen dancing while her police officer lover records her. It has been revealed that the individual in the video is a police officer from Maharashtra. The video, originating from Igatpuri, Maharashtra, shows Divya with her lover, Deepak. While recording the video, both are seen engaging in obscene acts.

Family Alleges Conspiracy, Dowry Demands

According to the family, Divya sent this video to Magan. Subsequently, he fell into deep depression and allegedly died by hanging himself three days ago. Before his death, Magan recorded a video in which he stated that Divya was coercing him to kill his father and sell his ancestral land because her police boyfriend needed money for a promotion. On the night of June 18, Magan's body was found hanging from a tree in Dobh, Rohtak. Magan had posted this video on his social media account before committing suicide, in which he spoke about taking his own life. Family members saw the video and began searching for Magan, eventually finding his body. They informed the police, who recorded statements from the family and registered a case.

What Magan Said in His Video

In his video, Magan stated: "My wife Divya has a love affair with Deepak. He is a police officer and lives in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. They both are mentally torturing me. They were both telling me to kill my father and sell the land. They said I should sell my ancestral land. With that money, we would buy a flat in Mumbai. I cannot kill my father for them, so I am committing suicide. Deepak needed ₹5 lakh for a promotion in his job. He was pressuring me for that. Then, as soon as I sold wheat, I gave Divya ₹1.5 lakh. After this, on June 9, I gave them ₹2 lakh by mortgaging a gold bracelet. Still, they were demanding more money."

Magan further revealed, "After one and a half years of marriage, I came to know that Divya was already married and had a son. She married me without getting a divorce. When I consulted a lawyer about this, they advised me to file a case against her. Still, I did not complain and had even paid money to help her get rid of her first husband. "The family stated that Magan and Divya connected on social media in 2019 and later married. Initially, the family did not approve. However, when Divya gave birth to a child, the family members eventually accepted. Divya left home on March 20, 2025, claiming she was going for a job. After that, they spoke to her on the phone once or twice, but she never returned home. Later, they learned that she was living with her lover Deepak in Igatpuri, Maharashtra, and was harassing Magan from there over the phone.