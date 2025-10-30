Haryana Shocker: Male Supervisors Accused of Forcing Women to Prove Menstruation

Haryana: Shocking case of assault has came to light from Haryana's Rohtak , where male supervisors allegedly forced female sanitation workers working at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) to remove their clothes to prove that they were menstruating. Incident occurred during Haryana Governor Asim Kumar Ghosh's visit to the university campus on October 26.

According to News18 reports, " The two supervisors have been identified as Vinod Kumar and Vitender Kumar. When Vinod and Vitender questioned the four employees about reaching work late, the women told them they were going through “women’s illness (menstruation)." Two supervisors refused to accept the women's explanation and demanded proof, reportedly instructing one woman to remove her clothes and another to verify if they were wearing sanitary pads. News18 reports the men allegedly photographed the sanitary pads, prompting outrage from the women and other workers who demanded action.

University Registrar Dr. Krishnakant Gupta and Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajveer spoke with the four workers. The university administration suspended both supervisors and contacted the police, who questioned the accused. The Haryana Women’s Commission took notice of the incident and requested a detailed report from Rohtak's Superintendent of Police (SP).