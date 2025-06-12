Haryana Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills His Own Children for Opposing Re-Marriage, Later Tries to End Life

A man allegedly killed his on children for opposing his re-marriage plan. This incident is from Bhiwani's Dhanana village from Haryana on 1st June 2025. As per the reports the accused identified as Subhas allegedly drugged his 17-years-old son and 16-years-old daughter with the help of wire.

After committing this crime accused tried to end his life by consuming poisoning himself, however the plan failed and he was admitted in district hospital for treatment. This heinous incident came to light when police reached at the spot following the incident. After completion of treatment the Bhiwani police arrested the accused from hospital on June 9.

In separate incident a 36-year-old married woman named Harini was brutally stabbed to death by her 25-year-old lover Yash inside an OYO hotel located in Poorna Prajna Layout. The accused stabbed her 17 times with a knife.

Yash is a software engineer while Harini was married. The two were in an extramarital relationship. According to police, they had met at a local fair and developed a close bond over time. Their affair led to growing suspicion from Harini's husband, Dase Gowda. He eventually checked her phone and discovered messages and calls between Harini and Yash.