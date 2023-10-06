Haryana starts portal for cotton crop loss

Chandigarh, Oct 6 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced to start a portal for cotton crop loss due to pink bollworm.

He said the compensation would be provided at a rate from Rs 7,000 to 15,000 per acre.

Similarly, those who re-sowed paddy due to losses caused by flooding, the compensation will be Rs 7,000 per acre.

Khattar told the media here that under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana clusters were formed by insurance companies but not all areas were covered and banks deduct premiums on crop loans.

Complaints have been received and discussions would be held with banks to provide a special package of Rs 15,000 per acre to address the issue.

The farmers who did not take out crop loans would receive compensation as per the rules of the Revenue Disaster Management Department, said the Chief Minister.

He said the Meri Fasal-Mera

The farmers can now register 100 per cent of their acreage, even if the land is left vacant. The MSP for bajra is Rs 2,500 per quintal and it is being procured by HAFED at a rate of Rs 2,200 per quintal.

"The government is providing compensation of Rs 300 per quintal to bridge the price difference under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana. NAFED has also decided to procure 2.5 lakh metric tons of bajra. The government has requested an increase in this quota. It is estimated that six lakh metric tons of bajra will be produced in the state this year,” said the Chief Minister.

Divulging the details about the procurement of paddy and bajara (millet), he said the procurement process for the kharif season is progressing smoothly across the state. So far, over 21 lakh metric tons of paddy and over 26 lakh quintals of bajra have arrived. Out of this, 13.73 lakh metric tons of paddy and 22.31 lakh quintal of bajra have been purchased.

He added a payment of Rs 1,985 crore has been made to farmers for paddy and Rs 148.13 crore for bajra till date.

