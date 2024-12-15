Haryana State Women Commission vice-chairperson, driver held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Chandigarh, Dec 15 The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team of Jind on Saturday evening arrested Sonia Aggarwal, vice-chairperson of the Haryana State Women Commission, while her personal assistant (PA)-cum-driver Kulbir was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of making settlement in a marital dispute between a couple, an official said.

The action was initiated under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kamaljeet Singh. The team has recovered Rs 1 lakh from the driver.

Confirming action in connection with the matter, the Haryana ACB wrote in a post on Saturday on social media platform X: "The team of Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau today arrested Haryana Women Commission Vice-President Sonia Agarwal and her driver Kulbir on charges of taking a bribe of Rs1,00000. The ACB team succeeded in catching the accused Kulbir red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 1,00000. Investigation is going on in this case. @cmohry #Corruption #vigilance."

As per official information, Anil of Julana in Jind district -- posted as a Junior Basic Teacher -- and his wife, who is in Haryana Police and posted at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district, had some dispute for a long time.

Anil's wife had filed a complaint against him with the Haryana State Women Commission, after which he had been summoned by the commission for inquiry. They appeared before Sonia Aggarwal on December 12 during the hearing.

Meanwhile, Anil came in contact with Aggarwal's PA, who reportedly demanded Rs 1 lakh for a settlement in the case.

As per sources, Anil approached the ACB, following which a case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ACB team laid a trap and caught Kulbir while taking money from the complainant near a park in Hisar on Saturday.

Simultaneously, another team raided the residence of Sonia Aggarwal at Pratap Colony in Kharkhoda, but she was not present there. The team called her and searched the house in the presence of her parents.

The team reportedly took her to the women's police station in Sonepat for further investigation.

The DSP said Sonia Aggarwal had been arrested.

