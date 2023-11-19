Haryana suspends 3 employees for impersonation in CET

Chandigarh, Nov 19 In pursuit of its zero-tolerance policy, the Haryana government has dismissed three out of six employees who were arrested on the charges of impersonation in Haryana Common Entrance Test (CET) held on October 21 and 22 for Group-D posts.

An official spokesperson said the dismissed employees are Devi Parson, who was serving as a peon in the District Treasury Office, Hisar, constable Kavita Devi stationed at Kurukshetra, and sub-inspector Amarlata posted at Bhiwani.

Devi Parson's dismissal order has been issued by the Treasurer Officer in Hisar, while Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh and Varun Singla in Bhiwani issued the dismissal orders for Kavita Devi and Amarlata, respectively.

The spokesman said three more employees booked for impersonation are Sunil Kumar, serving as a clerk in the office of Executive Engineer, Hisar; Ashish Kumar, serving as clerk in the office Land Acquisition Officer, Hisar; and Vikas, serving as a registration clerk at the Tehsildar office in Panchkula.

Devi Parson was apprehended by the police for appearing in the CET Group D exam on behalf of Vikas Kumar bearing roll number 35735225.

The complaint was filed by Sunil Kumar Bainda, the centre superintendent at Om Sterling Global University in Juglan, Hisar, citing a discrepancy in the biometric finger print.

He said constable Kavita Devi came in place of her friend Ritu bearing roll no 45848140, while Amarlata appeared in place of her friend Pooja bearing roll number 45848185. Both were implicated based on a complaint from the centre invigilator in Guhla regarding a mismatch in biometric finger prints.

Ashish Kumar, who has been arrested for impersonation, was appearing for exam in place of Sunil Kumar bearing roll number 15133122 at Kundanpura Uklana Mandi, Hisar. Similarly, Vikas was arrested while appearing for exam in place of Purushottam bearing roll number 26021097 at Kaithal.

