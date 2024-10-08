Haryana taught lesson to Congress, rejected 'Jumlebaazi': Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Oct 8 Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said that the people of Haryana taught a lesson to the Congress as they have rejected the 'Jumlebaazi' and trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Talking to IANS, Giriraj Singh said, "PM Modi alone is sufficient for all. The people of Haryana trusted PM Modi and they rejected the Congress."

He further hit out at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for losing in Haryana despite talking on various issues such as on youths, wrestlers and farmers.

"They believe that just giving slogans will help them in winning the elections. But, the people have rejected Congress and have shown their real position," Singh added.

He also slammed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for raising questions on the Election Commission (EC) and said, "When they win in Telangana, it means that there was no error in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). But whenever the BJP wins, there is an issue with EC and its functioning."

He further asserted that the people of the country want development, they don't want 'Jumlebaazi.'

"BJP has shown them their real position in Haryana as well as in J&K," he concluded.

In a dramatic turnaround, the BJP is poised to form a government in Haryana for a third time, now leading in 49 seats, as compared to the Congress' 35. In J&K, the National Conference-Congress alliance is set to form the next government.

However, in the starting, the Congress was leading and then the BJP clawed back. The BJP is all set to come back to power for a historic third term.

Going by trends, the NC-Congress alliance in J&K almost has crossed the halfway mark. The alliance is holding on to its strong lead with over 49 seats while the BJP has secured over 29 seats so far.

