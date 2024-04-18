Haryana to have 19,812 polling stations for May 25 poll

Chandigarh, April 18 A total of 19,812 polling stations have been set up at 10,363 locations across Haryana, including 13,588 in rural areas and 6,224 in urban areas, for May 25 Lok Sabha polls, state Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said on Thursday.

Appealing to the people to vote, Agarwal, who chaired a review meeting here, said there are polling booths at 2,400 locations in cities and 7,963 locations in villages.

He said the election notification would be issued on April 29 and May 6 is the last date for filing nominations.

The nomination scrutiny would be done by May 7 and candidates can withdraw their nominations by May 9.

He said the number of first-time voters in the age of 18 to 19 is 365,504.

District election officers have been asked to honour them and make them election icons in their respective districts. He said a candidate can spend a maximum of Rs 95 lakh in the elections. For this, each candidate has to open a separate account and submit the account of the election expenses to the Election Commission within one month after the elections.

