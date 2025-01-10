Haryana to introduce a bill to control illegal immigration: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jan 10 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the government would introduce a Bill aimed at strictly controlling illegal immigration.

The proposed Bill will be presented in the upcoming Budget session.

In addition, the government will soon unveil a policy to reward police personnel for their exceptional service.

This policy will not only recognise and encourage good work but will also the provision of strict action against any lapses in crime prevention.

The Chief Minister told the media after chairing the state-level review meeting in Panchkula, which was held with senior police officers to assess crime and law and order in the state.

He said a detailed review of crime trends was conducted during the meeting.

Notably, Haryana has witnessed a significant reduction in crime rates.

In particular, incidents of crime against women have decreased in 2024 compared to the previous year, and the state has made commendable progress in addressing cybercrime.

The Chief Minister said police officers have been instructed to take stringent action against crime and criminals.

He assured that officers and personnel demonstrating excellence will be recognised, while those showing negligence will face strict disciplinary measures.

The Chief Minister said Haryana Police has been given a free hand to take strong action against crime and criminals.

A target has also been given to further the de-addiction campaign, with the goal of making 70 per cent of the villages drug-free by the end of 2025.

Besides, instructions have been given to take strict action against those involved in the illegal drug trade.

The Chief Minister said a battalion of Haryana Police will be established to strengthen law and order in Nuh district.

For this, the concerned officer has also been instructed to identify land. He said steps will also be taken to make Haryana 112 service more efficient and reduce the response time further.

The Chief Minister said the government has committed to implementing schemes worth Rs 300 crore for the modernisation of the police force, as outlined in its election manifesto.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor