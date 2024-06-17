Haryana to organise events in police stations to acquaint public with new criminal laws

Chandigarh, June 17 To ensure a smooth implementation of the three new criminal laws from July 1, the Haryana government will organise functions at all police stations to help the people get acquainted with the changes.

Nearly 12,759 police personnel, including investigating officers, 250 law officers and prison officers have been trained to handle the changes effectively, a government spokesperson said.

Also, the State Prisons Department is prepared with appropriate and adequate technical infrastructure in all its jails, having around 300 desktops.

Recognising the importance of virtual court proceedings, the department has installed 149 video conferencing systems across jails and court complexes, and will be procuring 178 more, said the spokesperson.

This allows for a significant portion of prisoner appearances to be conducted virtually, reducing unnecessary transportation and improving efficiency.

Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad has said that the Prison Department has implemented e-prison software in all jails that will facilitate the electronic submission of custody certificates directly to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh.

He said to ensure all departments are prepared, an inter-departmental committee has formulated a template to assess stakeholder department readiness.

All Departments will submit implementation certificates to the Prosecution Department, the nodal agency said Prasad.

The three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 – are coming into force from July 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor