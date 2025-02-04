Haryana Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed by Stray Dogs in Karnal Village During Basant Panchami Celebrations

A tragic incident occurred in Shekhpura Khalsa village, located under the Gharaunda police station jurisdiction, where a 10-year-old boy named Aditya was fatally attacked by a pack of stray dogs. Aditya, the only child of daily-wage worker Dalip, had been flying a kite on Basant Panchami when it got caught in a nearby wheat field. As he went to retrieve it, a group of aggressive dogs assaulted him. His mutilated body was later discovered by his family and the villagers.

According to local residents, Aditya had been enjoying the kite-flying festival on Sunday, but after his kite became entangled in the field, he ran toward it. Unfortunately, this led him to the attack. When he did not return home after a long period, his family began searching for him. Some children, who had been playing with kites, mentioned seeing the kites in the fields, which prompted further concern. After following the trail, villagers were horrified to find Aditya’s body, with dogs still nearby.

His father, Dalip, was devastated upon discovering the loss of his son. In response to the heartbreaking incident, villagers have called for urgent measures to address the growing stray dog issue. Gharaunda police station’s SHO, Inspector Deepak Kumar, confirmed the death and stated that it resulted from an attack by the stray dogs. The incident has brought attention to the rising problem of stray dogs in both urban and rural areas, leading residents to demand swift action to prevent further tragedies.