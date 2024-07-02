Haryana Train Derailment: 8 Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Taraori Railway Station in Karnal (Watch Video)

Some containers fell off a goods train onto the tracks near Taraori railway station in Haryana's Karnal district on Tuesday morning, July 2, affecting rail traffic.

"Eight containers fell off, the reasons for the same are under investigation by the railway authorities. The train was on its way from Ambala to Delhi when the incident happened near Taraori in Karnal," the official told news agency PTI.

Train Derailment in Haryana

#WATCH | Karnal, Haryana: Eight wagons of a goods train derailed at Taraori Railway Station. Restoration work underway. No injuries or casualties reported. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/mi3nYDSF61 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

He said the rail traffic on the Ambala-Delhi railway route has been affected. "Efforts are on to restore the traffic, but it is going to take a few hours more," he said. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.