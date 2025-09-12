Haryana: Two Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire at IELTS Centre in Kurukshetra

Two bike-borne assailants have opened fire at the IELTS Centre, premises where tests for IELTS exams are held, in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Friday, September 12. The centre is located at Chaitanya near the new bus stand. However, no one was injured in the firing.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm, when two masked men stopped a bike outside the centre and opened fire. The miscreants fled on a motorcycle after firing four rounds, an eyewitness told Amar Ujala. The bullets shattered the glass of the entrance gate of the IELTS centre.

Haryana Shooting

After receiving the information, local police personnel, along with DSP Sunil Kumar, reached the spot and conducted an investigation by reviewing CCTV footage. However, it is not yet known what the intention of the miscreants was behind the firing.

"A firing incident was just reported. Upon further checking, it was found that two boys were involved. They were being taken to the primary officer for questioning. One was on a motorcycle, and the two boys were brought before the primary officer for further investigation," said DSP Sunil Kumar.