Haryana victory a result of collective efforts made by NDA govt: OP Rajbhar

Lucknow, Oct 9 As the BJP secured a historic third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats and halting a Congress comeback in the state after a decade, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President, Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday said that the results were due to the collective efforts made by the NDA government.

Talking to IANS, Rajbhar said, "It is the people's mandate. People have trusted the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the NDA government. They have worked for the welfare of the people whether it is health care, ration or law and order. People always like the one who does better work."

Rajbhar asserted that the Opposition's Other Backward Classes (OBC) factor didn't work in Haryana.

"For a long time, I have also been hearing that the Jats will play a great role in forming the government. But, now I think, the Extremely Backward Classes have the power to make or break the government. Let's take an example of this from Haryana only, Saini is the CM of Haryana and he comes from the Backward Class. So, people have shown faith in him," he added.

Rajbhar further stated that the people of Haryana broke the arrogance of the leaders and showed them that the Backward Class was also strong.

Rajbhar hit out at the Congress for continuously saying that the farmers were not happy with the BJP and said, "The Congress was always spreading the false narrative about the farmers that they are not happy. PM Modi on Tuesday said that the farmers have given their answer in Haryana. He is right. The Congress has ruled in the country for decades but the work done by PM Modi is remarkable. He has done fabulous work in Haryana in very little time. He is sending Rs 6,000 directly to the farmers."

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will meet the BJP leadership in Delhi, after the party returned to power in the state with 48 seats, whereas, the Congress party was limited to 37 seats.

