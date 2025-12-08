Haryana Vidhan Sabha winter session from Dec 18

Chandigarh, Dec 8 The winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence on December 18, said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday.

Replying to a media query on the 48-hour mass leave taken by the HCMS doctors, the Chief Minister said doctors are regarded as lifesavers, and their profession is dedicated to serving humanity.

He said the government has already fulfilled several of their demands in the past.

“At present, ministers and senior officials are in dialogue with them. All their concerns will be heard, and no one’s rights will be compromised,” he said.

On being asked about the low number of candidates passed for the Assistant Professor English recruitment conducted by the HPSC, the Chief Minister said the examination results have been released strictly as per the cut-off list.

“If any candidate has concerns, they may seek clarification from the HPSC and have their results verified. No wrongdoing has occurred with any candidate,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the HPSC is an independent institution that functions without any external pressure, adding that while various pressures existed during previous governments, the commission is now functioning entirely free from such influences.

He reiterated that the government’s agenda is zero tolerance; no irregularities have been found in the past, nor will any be allowed in the future.

The Chief Minister further informed that 58 students from Haryana have been selected in the UPSC this year.

“Today, talented students from Haryana are also being selected in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, as candidates are free to apply for examinations anywhere,” the Chief Minister said.

Responding to another question regarding the upcoming recruitment schedule, the Chief Minister informed that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has recently released the results of the CET examination.

He congratulated all the successful candidates and stated that the commission is an independent body that issues its own recruitment calendar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor