Haryana Violence: Govt relaxes mobile and internet ban in affected areas

In the wake of violent clashes in parts of Haryana, the state government decided to lift mobile internet suspension for 3 hours. On the matter, the DC of Gurugram said, "We would like to inform you that the mobile internet services ban in the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district will be partially withdrawn/relaxed only for today, i.e., August 3, 2023, from 13:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs to facilitate prospective candidates of CET / Screening Test (Group C posts) to download admit cards and to exercise other necessary related tasks.

We urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from spreading rumors or engaging in any activities that may incite violence. The district administration will continue to monitor the situation closely and take necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of all residents."The death toll has reached six in the clashes that first broke out in Nuh during a religious procession. It is believed that the incident happened after rumours spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would attend the procession. However, Manesar did not show up at the event and claimed Wednesday that he has nothing to do with the violence or the killings. The double murder case is linked to the death of two Muslim cousins of Rajasthan, whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani in February. The violence later spread to Gurugram and reports of vandalism at some other places surfaced. As of now, twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad to maintain law and order. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday said that no accused will be spared and the government will ensure that those who are liable, will pay for the damages. More than 100 people have been detained in the matter for questioning and dozens of FIRs lodged. The government termed the incident a “well-planned conspiracy” and said a probe was underway.