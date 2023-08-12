Haryana violence: Hindu mahapanchayat shifted to Palwal after police deny permission in Nuh

Gurugram, Aug 12 A Hindu mahapanchayat originally scheduled to be held in Nuh will now be held in Palwal after the police denied permission for the event in the riot-affected district, sources said.

Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia told IANS that permission for the mahapanchayat was sought by Hindu groups in Nuh but the same was denied due to security reasons. “The situation in Nuh is peaceful now," he said.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, a member of Bajrang Dal, told IANS that the Hindu mahapanchayat would be organised in Palwal district on Sunday under the supervision of Arun Jaildar, a senior VHP leader.

"In the mahapanchayat, the resumption of the Brajmandal Jalabjishek Yatra which was left unfinished due to the Nuh clashes will be discussed. The mahapanchayat is being organised to boost the confidence of the outfit members," Bhardwaj said.

Brajmandal Jalabjishek Yatra organised by the Vishva Hindu Prashid was stopped by mobsters on July 31 in Nuh which left six people dead and 88 injured during riots.

Palwal SP, Lokender Singh, however, said no permission was given yet.

"Yes, permission was sought for mahapanchayat but we did not give any permission yet. We are collecting some inputs and only after looking at the situation, we will decide," the SP said.

