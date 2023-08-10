Haryana violence: Police verifying IDs of outsiders working in Nuh

Gurugram, Aug 10 A days after shanties reportedly belonging to Rohingyas were razed by the authorities in the Nuh district of Haryana, the police have started making a record of them.The police are also investigating their role in the July 31 violence that led to the death of six people and injured 88.

"We are verifying antecedents along with their alleged involvement in the communal clashes," SP Nuh, Narender Birjaniya told IANS.

During the demolition drive at Tarau in Nuh last week, the residents had said that they had IDs from Assam and Bengal and had put up their settlements in Nuh years ago. They had also claimed that they did not participate in the violence.

It is being said that the Nuh police have also started drone surveillance of the Aravalli hills to trace the accused still at large and to collect evidence.

“The IDs need to be verified for the legal purpose. Whether they were involved in riots or not. It will be known after a detailed investigation. During the investigation, anyone found guilty will be dealt with strictly. The police have urged the village sarpanches that if they know anyone's involvement in the recent violence they can help them surrender before the police," Birjaniya said.

The crime branch on Thursday arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in recent unrest after an encounter in the Tauru area.

The suspects have been identified as Munfed and Saikul, a resident of Gawarka village in Nuh, police said.

The police have so far nabbed around 188 accused in the 57 FIRs registered so far.

