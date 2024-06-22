Haryana Viral Video: Cab Driver Drags Traffic Cop While Trying to Flee in Ballabhgarh; Netizens React

A cab driver fled the scene after a traffic stop in Ballabgarh, Haryana, on Friday, June 21. The incident began when a traffic police inspector requested vehicle documents from the driver at a red light. A dispute ensued, and the driver sped away, dragging the officer for a short distance.

Video Captures Chaotic Scene:

VIDEO | #Haryana: A cab driver tried to flee when traffic police asked for the documents of the vehicle he was driving in Ballabgarh. He was nabbed by traffic cops after a short chase. The incident reportedly took place yesterday.



Video circulating on social media captures the chaotic scene. The footage shows a car with Rajasthan registration plates speeding ahead with its doors open. The car stops briefly before continuing to move. A person exits the moving vehicle, followed by another. The camera then shows a struggle between the traffic officer and the cab driver in the front seat. Bystanders quickly surround the car. The video concludes with the officer pulling the driver out of the vehicle.

Social Media Reacts:

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with users calling for attempted murder charges against the driver.