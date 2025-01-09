Haryana will not progress till law and order situation improves, says ex-CM Hooda

Sonipat, Jan 9 Veteran Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the state would not progress till the law and order situation improves.

Hooda, who was in Sonipat to inaugurate chambers of lawyers built for the Kharkhoda Bar Association, later told the media that the BJP government has proved to be a failure on every front, from law and order to development.

"This government did nothing except increase the debt of the state. During the Congress tenure, Haryana was number one on every scale of per capita income, per capita investment and development. But despite being in power for 10 years, the BJP could not establish any big institution or project in the state, and it has no achievements to show,” he said.

Hooda said this government also put big projects like Maruti to be set up in Kharkhoda and the fruit and flower market of Sonipat on hold.

"Not only this, projects like Rail Coach Factory, approved during the Congress government, were also sent to another state,” he said.

Earlier, the Congress leader said the mining scam carried out under the BJP government runs into thousands of crores as new revelations are being made one after the other.

He said media reports and FIRs have revealed that thousands of tonnes of stones have been illegally extracted from the Aravali hills in Nuh.

Overall, the state's revenue has been hit by about Rs 20,000 crore through this, he has claimed. Besides the revenue loss to the state, the scam also had a massive environmental impact.

"Despite this, the BJP government is silent on the whole matter, because this game is being played with the connivance of the government,” he said.

“Recently it was revealed that under the protection of the government, the mining mafia ate up the entire mountain worth Rs 22 billion near Nuh. This is the same area where many accidents have happened due to illegal mining and people have lost their lives. It is here that the illegal mining mafia even killed a DSP,” he added.

