Haryana Youth Attacked by 7 Men in Faridabad Dies During Treatment, Murder Case Filed

A shocking incident of assault has surfaced from Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad, where seven men brutally assaulted a youth named Aakash over an old dispute. The accused who thrashed the victim filmed the act, and shared it online. Aakash later died during treatment. Police arrested five accused, while two remain absconding. A murder case has been registered. The body has been sent for postmortem and police have collected the evidence from the crime scene. According to police officials the deceased and the accused were involved in fights earlier as well. This is the second incident reported from Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad which happened few days ago.

A group of youths barged into a house and thrashed a young man following a dispute over honking. The entire episode was captured on CCTV and the video is now going viral on social media platforms.CCTV footage of the incident clearly shows four individuals entering the premises. One of them is seen initiating the attack, followed by the others joining in. The video captures the victim struggling to fend off the blows before retreating into a room. The assault lasts for approximately 30 seconds before the attackers exit the house through the main door.

According to reports citing the complaint filed by the victim, identified as Neel Nain, the incident occurred while he was unloading goods from a tempo outside his home. At that moment, a local youth named Ansh Bhargav arrived in his vehicle and began honking continuously. This led to a verbal altercation between the two. However, the argument de-escalated shortly afterwards and Neel went back into his house.Minutes later, Ansh Bhargav, accompanied by a group of associates, allegedly forced their way into Neel’s home. The situation turned violent as the group began to assault him. In a desperate attempt to save himself, the victim locked himself inside one of the rooms, narrowly escaping further harm. According to a report by Hindi news portal Hindustan News, quoting a police spokesperson, a case has been registered against Ansh Bhargav and his accomplices based on the victim’s complaint.