Haryana youth being deprived of government jobs: Deepender Hooda

Chandigarh, Oct 10 Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Tuesday said the youth of Haryana were being deprived of government jobs under a conspiracy by the BJP-JJP government, which talked about giving reservation to 75 percent local people in private jobs.

Giving reservation is actually following a policy of recruiting outsiders in 75 per cent government jobs, he told the media here.

Quoting statistics on the issue of unemployment, Hooda said the government "often denies the unemployment figures presented by CMIE, but now the Central government itself has exposed the BJP-JJP state government".

In an answer to a question in Parliament on unemployment, the Centre had admitted that Haryana "is the number one state in unemployment", he said, adding that not only this, but Union Minister of State for Labor and Employment Rameshwar Teli said unemployment in Haryana has increased three times after the formation of the BJP government.

"The unemployment rate which was 2.9 per cent during the Congress government in 2013-14, today reached around nine per cent, which is the highest in the country. The unemployment rate at the national level is 4.1 per cent, which means unemployment in Haryana is more than double the national average,” he said.

Hooda said he was shocked to know that the state that surrounded the national capital from three sides, a state which had vast employment opportunities, which was number one in investment before 2014, is number one in unemployment rate.

"After going deeper into it, it was found that the BJP-JJP government is ignoring Haryana youth in every recruitment and is giving priority to non-Haryana youth in jobs," he added.

